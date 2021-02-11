Main Menu

Global tie-up

Daily Business partners Scottish Business Network

Daily Business announcement | February 11, 2021

Daily Business and the Scottish Business Network today announce a partnership to promote and share information and opportunities among Scots around the world.

Scottish Business Network is a not-for-profit international membership organisation for Scottish entrepreneurs and business leaders.

The partnership will see Scotland’s national daily digital ’newspaper’ feature regular columns by SBN founder Russell Dalgleish and the growing family of international SBN ambassadors.

Podcasts and videos featuring interviews produced by SBN will be among the SBN content hosted on the Daily Business website

Daily Business will sponsor a range of initiatives and events involving SBN including

–  April 6        Tartan Day in North America

–  Mid Sept     Scottish International Week

– Nov 1-12    COP26 Fringe Events

– Nov 30        St. Andrews day conference

– Jan 25         Business & Burns – aimed at the US market

Daily Business editor Terry Murden said: “We see this initiative as a way of connecting global Scots through news, opinion and the sharing of ideas and information that would be of mutual interest and benefit.

“Scottish Business Network has done a tremendous job in promoting Scotland around the world and developing connections.

“We want to delve more deeply into this resource in order to help those wanting to build trading relationships and learn about opportunities and obstacles they may face.”

