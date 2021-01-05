Main Menu

Brandon steps up as director at Boyd Legal

| January 5, 2021

Boyd Legal has bolstered its team with the appointment of Rachael Brandon as director. Ms Brandon, who has worked at Boyd Legal for a decade from legal intern to trainee and solicitor, has been promoted from senior associate.

Her specialism is in equity release, and she currently manages a team of seven, making Boyd Legal one of the largest firms in Scotland in this area.

Ms Brandon built up Boyd Legal’s equity release team and offering, with the firm now represented on the UK Equity Release Council’s Legal Advisory Board.

She said: “Being promoted to director at 35 is a huge personal accomplishment and I’m excited for the new challenges the role will bring.

“My first challenge after qualifying was to become a strong, reputable lawyer – for people to be aware of who I am and what I can bring to the profession, and now my focus will be on doing the same for the firm.”

Diana Boyd, director at Boyd Legal, said: “Rachael impressed us right from her trainee interview ten years ago. Her experience running the accounts department at her family business after her degree showed us she had a natural flair for business and development.”

