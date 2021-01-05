Stewart takes up CFO role at Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology has appointed a chief financial officer (CFO) and five managers for newly-created roles across its international team.

Ingrid Stewart, pictured, assumed the CFO position this week, bringing 23 years of corporate finance experience to the Aberdeenshire-headquartered business which employs 170 staff around the world.

Ms Stewart spent eight years with EnerMech Group as corporate development director where she managed the completion and integration of multiple acquisitions for the firm, as well as developing and executing long-term strategies.

Prior to this, she was a member of the senior UK management team at Simmons & Company International, becoming the investment bank’s first ever female corporate finance director in 2009.

The Aberdeenshire based managerial hires are: Lili Hughes, as group QHSE manager, Stephen Booth as decommissioning BD manager and asset integrity project manager Michael Gibson. In addition, Mark Vela has joined as US operations manager in Houston, and Dan Davies has taken up the role of NDT market manager within the company’s inspection solutions team in Bedfordshire.

CEO Allan Pirie said: “Bolstering our management team in the UK and the US will ensure we are well equipped to support our clients as we navigate the current challenges and capitalise on the opportunities presented by the energy transition and the blue economy.”