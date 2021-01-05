North hires Williams as group chief executive

IT solutions

IT service and solutions provider, North, has appointed Glen Williams as group CEO as it looks to further consolidate and strengthen its market position.

North was created by the merger of Boston Networks, PEL Services, 2020 Vision Systems, Pinacl Solutions and Pinacl Global Delivery Alliance.

Mr Williams (pictured) joins from Allvotec where he was the CEO of the channel-only services provider, having previously led the sale of Damovo in 2018.

He brings broad experience in global IT and strategic partnerships, having held a number of senior management roles at Dell, Computacenter and Lenovo.

He said: “North is at a pivotal time in its evolution. The bringing together of five market leaders, with the clear strategy of building the UK’s leading IoT, Networking and Connectivity and Safety and Security provider is an exciting challenge and I am looking forward to tapping into the market’s significant growth opportunities.”

Aliter founding partner and North non-executive chairman, Greig Brown, said: “With the launch of the North brand building on the successful integration of the acquired businesses and with a strong order book, we are targeting significant organic and inorganic growth across several established and emerging markets.

“With Glen’s track record in the industry, combined with North’s position as a leading integrated technology provider, the business is well placed to achieve its strategic goals and build on the foundations created by the team.”