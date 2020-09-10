RBH heads into a new chapter with new MD

Hospitality

RBH, the UK based independent hotel management company, has promoted from within to fill the role of managing director.

Susan Bland, previously the company’s chief operations support officer which forms part of the group’s executive management team, steps into the role with immediate effect, overseeing operations across the business, as well as continuing to look after its commercial side.

A seasoned professional in the hospitality industry, Ms Bland brings more than 20 years of experience to the role – nine of which have been spent with RBH.

Her background in hotel operations and F&B, coupled with experience in HR and talent development, have seen her steer a significant part of the company’s overall operations for the past four years.

During her time as chief operations support officer, Ms Bland was responsible for multiple operating functions including commercial, leisure, spa, procurement, F&B, IT and HR – navigating the business during the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most challenging periods ever for the hospitality industry.

She has also flourished as chairman of the Hospitality Employers Group (HEG), a role she has held for three years.

Ms Bland takes up her new position following the post-lockdown re-opening of RBH’s portfolio of more than 45 hotels.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

She said: “I’m proud to step up and lead the team as we head into a new chapter, following the most challenging trading period in our history.

“Our hotels have performed well during their transition out of lockdown, and my priority is ensuring we build on this success and continue to expand the portfolio by creating an ongoing pipeline of new properties.”

Helder Pereira, chief executive officer at RBH, said: “Over the years, Susan has proved to be a vital member of our senior team, and the wider RBH family.

“Her industry experience across operations, commercial and people management is second to none, and in the past few years she has been instrumental in ensuring the success of our business across each of these areas.”