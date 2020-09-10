Double promotion at DLA Piper Scotland

Law

Law firm DLA Piper Scotland has bolstered its senior ranks after promoting lawyers in its Edinburgh office.

Carolyne Hair becomes partner in real estate, while Sarah Letson has been promoted to legal director.

Ms Hair, one of 19 new partners named by DLA Piper worldwide, has been with the firm since 2005 focusing on investment acquisitions and disposals for high profile funds and property companies.

Ms Letson, who joined DLA Piper’s London office in 2011 and moved to Edinburgh in 2019, has experience in all aspects of non-contentious restructuring and insolvency.

Simon Rae, DLA Piper’s managing partner in Scotland, said: “Carolyne and Sarah have excelled consistently in their roles.

“These promotions align with our strategy and commitment to continue to grow our presence in Scotland, through both organic growth and attracting market leading talent across all key areas.

“Nurturing and developing our talent is key to this strategy and we will continue to make significant investment in all of our people to ensure they achieve their full potential with us.”