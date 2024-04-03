Investing

Cadenhead hired as COO at Tricapital Angels

| April 3, 2024
New role: Lynne Cadenhead (pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

Scottish angel investment syndicate Tricapital Angels has appointed Lynne Cadenhead as ichief operating officer.

Prof Cadenhead, who joined the group last year as women’s advocate and investor relations director, has extensive experience in start-ups, equity investment, life sciences, business development and strategic leadership.

In her new role she will lead efforts focused on recruiting, retaining and engaging members, supporting portfolio companies, and continuing to champion equality, diversity and inclusion initiatives.

“Lynne’s appointment reinforces Tricapital’s commitment to pioneering new pathways in angel investing,” said chief executive Moray Martin.

