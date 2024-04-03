STV Studios’ Bridge of Lies crosses to US TV

Game show order

Ross Kemp presents Bridge of Lies

STV Studios quiz show format, Bridge of Lies, will soon be challenging audiences across the pond, as US broadcaster Game Show Network has placed an order for 100 episodes of the show, to launch in June.

The series will air under the local title, Beat the Bridge, and will be hosted by actor and presenter, Cameron Mathison (General Hospital, Home & Family).

The game dares players to cross a bridge by stepping on the right answers to challenging trivia questions.

Bridge of Lies, hosted by Ross Kemp, has proven popular with UK audiences since it was first commissioned by BBC Daytime in 2021 as part of a competitive initiative to find new quiz formats made in Scotland. It has since been recommissioned twice, with two primetime series featuring celebrity contestants also commissioned for BBC One.

The programme currently airs in 16 territories, and a local version in Spain – El peunte de las mentiras – was a hit for public broadcaster La 1 in 2023.

Beat the Bridge is a Game Show Enterprises Studios production with Ed Egan as executive producer and Sabrina Hybel Snow as co-executive producer. Josephine Brassey, Gary Chippington and David Mortimer serve as executive producers for STV Studios.

The US deal was brokered by STV Studios, which retained the rights to format sales in the US and Australia. International format sales elsewhere are handled by BBC Studios Distribution.

David Mortimer, Managing Director of STV Studios and executive producer of Beat the Bridge, said: “Bringing Bridge of Lies to America is just the latest step in the format’s international success story, and I’m looking forward to seeing the response to Beat the Bridge from US audiences when it launches in June.”