McCabe makes move to DWF’s litigation team

DWF, the legal and business services provider, has added solicitor advocate Laura McCabe as partner to its Scottish litigation team.

Specialising in advocacy, Laura McCabe joins DWF after almost five years at Anderson Strathern. She brings 14 years in appearance work and has broad experience in most aspects of civil and commercial litigation.

She has also tutored Civil Litigation on the Diploma in Legal Practice at the University of Strathclyde and continues to tutor Commercial Litigation on the Professional Legal Practice Diploma at the University of Edinburgh.