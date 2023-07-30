Recycling

Money joins NWH as chief operating officer

| July 30, 2023

UK recycling company, The NWH Group, has appointed Gavin Money as chief operating officer (COO), effective from the end of September.

Mr Money (pictured) arrives at NWH from Biffa where he garnered a wealth of industry experience. Prior to this, he held several senior executive roles supporting the development and growth of businesses and their teams across a range of industry sectors. He brings with him strong commercial skills supported by operational insight in engineering and resource management environments.

Working closely with the NWH’s operational lead, group general manager, Dougie Neill, Gavin will be responsible for both the sales and operations teams.

Mark Williams, chief executive, said: “What makes Gavin the correct fit for our business is not only his expertise within our field but his valuable experience from other industries, which will bring a fresh perspective to our operations.

“With his unique insights, Gavin will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our company.”

