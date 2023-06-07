McCoan leaves Knight Frank to join Perspective

Property

Alastair McCoan, a partner with Knight Frank, has joined Glasgow building consultancy Perspective as a director.

Located in Hillington, Perspective was founded by Scott Spittal in 2019 and provides a range of building services including building surveying, design and refurbishment and project management for clients in the public and private sectors.

Mr Spittal said: “We have great ambitions for the business and Alastair’s knowledge and industry network will help drive this forward for us.

“More than ever landlords need to be clever at how they adapt their buildings to attract today’s occupiers whose demands have significantly changed.”

Mr McCoan said: “As the adjustment to life in the office continues, this line of work is set to be in even greater demand.

“It’s interesting times in the property world at the moment and I’m looking forward to contributing to Perspective’s continued success.”