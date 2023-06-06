Shock merger to ‘unify game of golf globally’

Surprise LIV deal

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter

Ian Poulter

The shock merger between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf will “unify the game of golf, on a global basis”, according to the three groups.

The controversial deal will combine the commercial operations and rights into a new, yet to be named for-profit company.

The new entity will be backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) which, according to a statement, will “make a capital investment into the new entity to facilitate its growth and success”. The PIF would also have the exclusive rights to further invest in the commercial entity.

The move which took most people in the sport by surprise will bring an end to over a year of rifts between the various tours, resulting in multiple lawsuits being filed and the suspensions of numerous LIV golfers from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

The PGA Tour will appoint a majority of the board and hold a majority voting interest, with PIF’s governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan the chairman sitting alongside chief executive, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan – a previously outspoken critic of LIV – at the helm.

Breaking the news to players in a letter, Monahan said: “Today is a momentous day for your organisation and the game of golf as a whole.

“The PGA Tour – your Tour – is leading the formation of a new commercial entity to unify golf, one that sees the end of the disruption and distraction that has divided the men’s professional game for the better part of three years.”

Phil Mickelson

Greg Norman, previously the front man for LIV Golf, was only informed of the merger minutes before the news was made public, calling into question his future with the organisation.

When it launched last year, LIV Golf offered vast sums of money to tempt some of golf’s biggest names away from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, with players like Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter all jumping ship.

PIF bankrolled the rebel tour, with many accusing it of being a vehicle for the country to try to boost its reputation after criticism of its human rights record.

Amnesty says the deal shows Saudi will do all it can to deflect attention away from its dreadful human rights record.

Felix Jakens, Amnesty International UK’s head of priority campaigns and individuals at risk, said: “It’s really just more evidence of the onward march of Saudi sportswashing.

“It’s been clear for some time that Saudi Arabia was prepared to use vast amounts of money to muscle its way into top-tier golf – just part of a wider effort to become a major sporting power and to try to distract attention from the country’s atrocious human rights record.”