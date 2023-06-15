Update:

Investment

Legal & General hires Simoes from Santander

| June 15, 2023
Antonio-Simoes
António Simões: new CEO

Legal & General Group has appointed António Simões as group chief executive, replacing Nigel Wilson who is retiring after 11 years in the post.

Mr Simões, pictured, joins from Banco Santander where he has been regional head of Europe since September 2020. He has led Santander’s businesses in the UK, Spain, Portugal and Poland, working across retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth management and insurance.

Prior to joining Santander, he spent 13 years at HSBC, including as CEO of UK and Europe, and latterly CEO of global private banking, based in London and Hong Kong. He is a former McKinsey & Company partner.

He will take up his post formally on 1 January. Sir Nigel will remain as chief executive in the meantime.

