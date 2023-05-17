MacDougall takes up key tax role at Condies

Accountancy

Condies, the accountancy firm with offices in Edinburgh, Dunfermline and Dundee, has appointed Brona MacDougall as a tax director.

Ms MacDougall trained and worked as a doctor before transitioning into the accounting and tax sector. She became a tax partner with JRW in the Scottish Borders and is the author of ‘Inheritance Tax in Scotland,’ which was published by Bloomsbury.

In her new role she will provide clients with tax planning advice while working in collaboration with local legal firms to expand the company’s client base.

“I believe that tax planning should be a holistic process, taking into account all aspects of a client’s life and business,” she said.