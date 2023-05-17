Update:

Accountancy

MacDougall takes up key tax role at Condies

| May 17, 2023

Condies, the accountancy firm with offices in Edinburgh, Dunfermline and Dundee, has appointed Brona MacDougall as a tax director.

Ms MacDougall trained and worked as a doctor before transitioning into the accounting and tax sector. She became a tax partner with JRW in the Scottish Borders and is the author of ‘Inheritance Tax in Scotland,’ which was published by Bloomsbury.

In her new role she will provide clients with tax planning advice while working in collaboration with local legal firms to expand the company’s client base.

“I believe that tax planning should be a holistic process, taking into account all aspects of a client’s life and business,” she said.

Appointments, Finance & Law No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Kirke-Mercer-and-Scott

Kirke joins Burness Paull | MacRoberts promotions

Mark Kirke, Bonar Mercer and Kenny Scott Burness Paull has appointed Mark Kirke as aRead More

Ella Hugh

Hugh leaves Abrdn for key role at M&G Wealth

Ella Hugh: new director M&G Wealth has appointed Ella Hugh as director of proposition andRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.