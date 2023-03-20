Law

By a Daily Business reporter |

Law firm Addleshaw Goddard has hired Ross Nicol from Dentons as a partner in its commercial team in Scotland.

Mr Nicol, pictured, has two decades’ experience of working across a broad range of sectors, including retail and consumer, food and beverage, life sciences/healthcare and financial services.

The appointment is the latest in a series of senior hires for the firm north of the Border.

Helena Brown, partner in the commercial team and head of data at Addleshaw Goddard, said: “Ross will play a key role in developing the commercial team’s work in IP/IT, data, privacy, contracts and outsourcing and work closely with teams across other areas of the firm.”