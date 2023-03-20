Alison Webster, Jennifer Gowans, Anne Smith, Catherine Baxter

Azets, the accountancy firm specialising in the SME market, has made a number of appointments in its fast-growing Stirling office.

Anne Smith becomes a partner while the firm has promoted Alison Webster to director, Catherine Baxter to manager and Jennifer Gowans to assistant manager.

Ms Smith, who has more than 30 years’ experience, specialises in advising SMEs, owner managers and entrepreneurs on financial issues that affect the management and operation of their business.

She has worked with a wide variety of businesses and directors across the Central Belt and has a particular focus on financial reporting as well as corporate and personal tax, VAT, employee/ director remuneration and cash flow forecasting for investment.

An advocate for technology, Ms Smith embraces cloud accounting technology to help clients run and manage their business more effectively.

Ms Webster has 25 years’ experience working in general practice. She currently manages a diverse client portfolio, including dentists, doctors, solicitors and owner managed businesses. Ms Webster is an appointed ICAS/ACCA trainee supervisor, an ICAS prize winner, and takes a lead role in staff development and recruitment.

After graduating in accountancy from Stirling University, Ms Baxter has worked in the accountancy profession for nearly 20 years and has been with Azets since graduation. She is a general practitioner and advises a large portfolio of clients on all matters relating to the efficient and effective management of a business.

Also a graduate of Stirling University, Ms Gowans focuses on helping business and personal clients with their accounts, tax and compliance obligations. She works across a range of sectors, including dentists, solicitors and property and construction businesses.

The promotions follow a major investment in a new Stirling office last year and the news that the office planned to recruit up to 25 staff by 2025 – an increase of more than 50%. The new offices were opened at the end of 2022 in Kings Park House, Laurelhill Business Park.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms Smith said: “The Stirling office has a long tradition of serving clients, entrepreneurs and families across Central Scotland and we are looking forward to creating new employment opportunities and investing in the next generation of accountancy talent as the office expands.”

Peter Gallanagh, regional CEO for Scotland and the North, said: “I would like to congratulate Anne, Alison, Catherine and Jennifer on their well-deserved promotions. They have played a key role in the development and growth of the Stirling office and will be instrumental in leading the office through the next stage of its expansion.”