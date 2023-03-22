Dentistry

Scottish Dental Care has appointed Lynn Hood as its first chief executive following a strong 12 months in which it has increased its market share.

It has acquired five clinics in that period, taking its total to 17 across Scotland.

Ms Hood (pictured) was previously chief executive at the hospitality company Focus Hotels Management – a white-label brand fronting a number of high profile hotel franchises.

She brings more than 24 years of senior hospitality leadership experience to her new job. She will be based in the group’s Glasgow headquarters.

Appointing Ms Hood as CEO enables the director of dentistry Philip Friel to focus on strategic clinical matters and expanding the company’s dental services, while co-founding brother Christopher will focus on acquisitions and group legal services in his role as the mergers and acquisitions director.