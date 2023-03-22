Construction

UK offsite timber frame manufacturer, Donaldson Timber Systems (DTS), has appointed Frank O’Reilly as manufacturing director of its UK-wide operations.

Mr O’Reilly (pictured) began his career 23 years ago working in Ireland and Australia on major civil infrastructure works, before focusing on timber frame, truss and pre-hung door set manufacturing. He moved to Scotland in 2011 to join what was then Stewart Milne Timber Systems in Westhill, and transferred to the Witney, Oxfordshire factory four years later.

In this role, Mr O’Reilly will join DTS’ management board and will take a greater lead on continuing to develop the business’ customer offering, including the creation of future strategies for DTS’ manufacturing facilities.

He will also provide support in developing processes across the wider business and assist other departments in building strong working relationships with customers.