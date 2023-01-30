Update:

Ex-STV presenter joins Paton & Co as partner

| January 30, 2023

Former STV presenter Fiona Pagett has joined Borders-based estate agency Paton & Co as a partner.

Ms Pagett (pictured) joins from Rettie & Co, where she was a senior sales negotiator and valuer.

Based in the borders village of Broughton, she primarily covers the Peeblesshire area.

A former broadcast journalist with Grampian TV and STV, Ms Pagett went on to be head of communications for Business in the Community Scotland, and developed and led its rural programme.

She began her career in property working with Purplebricks and more recently Rettie.

Patrick Paton, director at Paton & Co, said Ms Pagett “brings a diverse wealth of experience to her role and is extremely like-minded in her approach to selling property; committed to doing things differently – and better. We are looking forward to a busy 2023.”

