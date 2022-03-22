Changes at Abrdn Capital as Charnock retires

Finance

Abrdn Capital director David Driver will succeed chief executive Richard Charnock, pictured, who has announced his retirement from the firm’s discretionary investment management services arm.

Mr Driver will become head of discretionary after a period of handover. He has been a director of the business for 12 years and has held discretionary investment management and private client leadership roles for more than 20 years.

Mr Charnock announced he would be stepping down next month from Abrdn Capital, formerly Standard Life Wealth, which he set up 15 years ago. Prior to joining the firm, he was CEO of Williams de Broe and Lloyds private banking division.

“I have been very privileged to lead the discretionary business since inception in 2007 and I remain proud of the team and of all they have achieved on behalf of our clients,” he said.

“However I have decided to retire from Abrdn in April this year – I will be leaving the business in very good hands with minimal changes.”

An Abrdn spokesperson said: “Richard has been with the firm for many years, building up an extremely successful and well-respected discretionary business. He is known and admired across Abrdn and the wider industry, and we wish him well in his retirement.”