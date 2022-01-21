Poot succeeds Thundercliffe as Virgin Money CRO

Banking

Virgin Money has appointed Susan Poot as group chief risk officer.

Ms Poot (pictured) joins the bank from ING Bank, where she spent more than 20 years in a number of commercial and risk roles, the most recent of which was chief risk officer, retail banking.

In this role she was responsible for setting the standards for credit risk, compliance and operational risk management across all of ING’s retail markets.

Ms Poot, who joins Virgin on 24 January, has a wealth of experience across a range of risk disciplines, with broad banking experience in the first and second line, across both retail and wholesale banking.

She also has a track record of working in different geographies, including three years in India at ING Vysya Bank.

Ms Poot holds an MBA in business economics from the University of Amsterdam and completed the executive banking programme: management at INSEAD Business School, Fontainebleau.

She said: “I’m looking forward to bringing my experience as the organisation accelerates its digital first strategy and develops exciting new customer propositions.”

Ms Poot will replace the current group chief risk officer, Mark Thundercliffe, who is retiring after a suitable handover and advisory period.