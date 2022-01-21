Buchanan Galleries ‘to be demolished’ under new plan

Shopping shock

Buchanan Galleries is not seen as the future for shopping

A plan to demolish the Buchanan Galleries shopping centre in Glasgow is being proposed in order to revitalise the city centre in the wake of changing consumer habits.

The proposal would see the shopping mall replaced with a multi-purpose shopping, residential and office quarter, along with a new public squares.

Planners want to reduce the scale of the shopping experience to re-introduce street level entrances to shops and open up hidden and under-used areas around the centre. The Royal Concert Hall will not be affected.

Owner Landsec is now in talks with the council and it is hoped work would begin next year on what is a 10-year project.

Buchanan Galleries, which opened in 1999, and Buchanan Street currently have a number of empty units which create a negative shopping experience.

Plans to redevelop the area come in the same week that Marks & Spencer said it was closing its branch in nearby Sauchiehall Street in April.