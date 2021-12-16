Main Menu

Shepherd unveils series of office promotions

| December 16, 2021

Stuart Dunne and Donal Henretty

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors has made a series of promotions across its residential and commercial operations in Scotland.

The partnership has promoted Stuart Dunne (Aberdeen) and Donal Henretty (Edinburgh) to the management board. Additionally, three residential partners have been appointed: David Marr in St Andrews, Barry Reid in Dundee, and Michael Rutherford in Galashiels.

The firm has also promoted a trio of residential surveyors to associate level: Tony Burns in Glasgow West End, Steven Mackie in Dunfermline and Nick Hay, who is Edinburgh-based. Commercial surveyor Adam Honeyman becomes an associate in the Glasgow office, reflecting substantial growth in the firm’s West of Scotland agency department.

George Brewster, senior partner, said: “These promotions illustrate the youth and energy of our business, which has its roots firmly within our graduate training programme.

“Seven of these surveyors started their career as graduates with Shepherd, demonstrating we offer a secure and progressive career platform for ambitious chartered surveyors coupled with a stimulating environment within which talented people will grow and thrive.”

