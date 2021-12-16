Main Menu

Safer Scotland plans growth after HQ move

| December 16, 2021

Ryan Clark (front left) and councillor Michael McCormick (front right) with some of the team members

Security firm Safer Scotland will open its new 6,000 sq ft head office at the Kelburn Industrial Park, Port Glasgow, in the spring. 

The premises are undergoing a £500,000 upgrade that will double the floorspace to incorporate a CCTV monitoring station, manufacturing and assembly facilities, as well as offices.

The new premises, which will accommodate 35 staff, will enable the company to double turnover to £4m in the coming year, with £8m and £10m projected for succeeding years.

Founder Ryan Clark said: “Safer Security Group’s strengths until now have been in construction, void property protection and rail, and we will aim to move swiftly into new markets in sectors such as roads and highways and national infrastructure protection.” 

