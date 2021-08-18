Scotland’s deficit balloons to record £36.3 billion

Gap widens

Holyrood: facing big deficit

Scotland’s deficit over the past year has ballooned to a record £36.3 billion, representing 22.4% of GDP.

The figure, which compares to a UK deficit of 14.2%, emerged in the latest Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland (GERS) data and had already sparked a blame game between Holyrood and Westminster.

The figure, which shows the difference between revenue raised, mainly through taxation, and public spending was inflated by the pandemic and the need to inject billions to support a slowing economy.

Public spending rose 21% on the previous year to £99.2bn, while revenues fell to £62.8bn from £66.2bn in 2019-20.

The Scottish Government’s statisticians say the figures show the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the public finances.

“The full impact of the pandemic is not yet known, and the estimates will continue to be improved in future publications.,” it said in a statement.

The net fiscal balance: Including an illustrative geographic share of North Sea revenue, was a deficit of 22.4% of GDP (£36.3 billion).

Excluding North Sea revenue, was a deficit of 23.8% of GDP (£36.9 billion). For the UK, was a deficit of 14.2% of GDP.

The figures will raise serious questions over how the deficit will be reduced, with implications for both taxation and public spending.

Before the data was published, former Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop, now the deputy convener of the Economy and Fair Work committee, argued that Scotland has a fundamentally strong economy that is “being held back by a Westminster system that treats Scotland as an afterthought.”

She said: “Opponents of independence will, as ever, try to exploit today’s GERS figures to support their arguments – the reality is very different.

“Whatever today’s figures show, GERS does not represent the finances of an independent Scotland – it shows the situation now under Westminster control.”

Her comments were denounced as “ludicrous” by Unionist supporter Pamela Nash who said Scotland had benefited from being part of the UK.

Fiona Hyslop: ‘Scotland is being held back’ (pic: Terry Murden)

Ms Nash, chief executive of Scotland in Union, said: “Across the UK, we are able to pool and share both resources and risk.

“Every area, including Scotland, benefits from this every single day and never more so than during the Covid crisis.

“It’s ludicrous to claim that Scotland is being ‘held back’ when being part of the UK has safeguarded so many jobs and livelihoods over the past year.

“Of course, a separate Scotland could have taken steps to support citizens during a pandemic, but this would have been limited and at a much greater cost.

“As part of the UK we have access to a stronger safety net. The only people undermining Scotland’s economy are SNP politicians who are blinded by their obsession with division when they should be focused on recovery.”

Ms Hyslop insisted: “The pandemic has shown that countries around the world have had to adapt swiftly to the economic impact of the Covid crisis.

“Old assumptions have been swept aside, as independent nations large and small have been able to take the interventions needed to protect jobs and their economies – steps not currently available to Scotland, which instead has seen a Tory UK Government withdraw support.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

“At the same time, analysis shows that the UK lags at or near the bottom of a whole raft of socioeconomic league tables, comparing issues like pension provision, productivity and social equality.

“Meanwhile, Westminster is actively harming Scotland’s economy through policies like Brexit and the massive hit to our food and drink sector, where EU sales plummeted by around half in the first three months of 2021 to a 10-year low, while earlier this month it was revealed that Brexit is costing the whisky industry £5 million per week.

“And when it comes to our massive renewable energy potential, Westminster is imposing punitive transmission charges which unfairly penalise producers in Scotland.”