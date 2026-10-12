Burnham heads to Scotland with devolution in mind

PM visit

Andy Burnham: heading to Scotland

UPDATE 13 OCT

Andy Burnham is expected to visit Scotland at the end of this week in what will be seen as an attempt to steal the spotlight from the SNP conference.

Sources say the Prime Minister will arrive on Friday on the eve of John Swinney’s keynote address to his party on Saturday.

News of his visit prompted SNP Depute Leader, Keith Brown to issue an invitation to the Prime Minister to attend the SNP conference



“The British Prime Minister has agreed it is for the people of Scotland to decide our own future and there is no better time for the leader of Unionism and the leader of Scottish independence to further that basic democratic principle.



“Andy Burnham made Scottish independence the focus of his conference speech with his time in Downing Street fast becoming defined by the UK’s constitutional future – it is the central question on these islands.



“SNP conference is the perfect and natural place for Andy Burnham to set out the logical extension of his words – an agreed legal process.”

An announcement on the Jackdaw and Rosebank fields in the North Sea is overdue, but Mr Burnham will focus on devolution in an attempt to undermine Mr Swinney’s ongoing calls for an independence referendum.

Mr Burnham is a staunch unionist, and delivered an emotional speech to the Labour party conference in Liverpool in which he also rejected Mr Swinney’s claim that he would be the last Prime Minister of the UK. He said the First Minister’s comment had made him “utterly determined to prove him wrong”.

However, critics say he has been slow to make his views on Scotland clear, offering a muddled response in the Commons on the independence question and saying nothing so far on investment or new powers north of the border.

It is thought, therefore, that this week’s visit will attempt to put down a few markers, starting with an outline for greater devolution along with lines of the mayoral system in England.

In a Commons debae this week the SNP’s Chris Law pressed the Labour leader on whether the UK government would discuss a legal route to a second independence referendum.

Mr Burnham replied: “The discussions that I am having with the Scottish government and will have later this month are on a model of deeper devolution for Scotland that can get growth going in all parts of the country. That is where my priority lies and that is what I will do.”

Aside from devolved powers, he and Mr Swinney have been drawn into a debate over the future of the state pension, with Mr Swinney refusing to back down on his claim that Mr Burnham’s plans to scrap the triple lock would see Scots lose their pensions.

It emerged on Monday that Mr Swinney will not face an investigation over allegations he had misled parliament. In a letter to Kenneth Gibson, Holyrood’s presiding officer, he said his independent advisers on the ministerial code had “concluded that no investigation is required”.

Meanwhile, the two leaders share a desire for closer ties with the EU and ahead of a UK-EU Summit in Brussels on 20 November, Mr Burnham is talking once again about “pragmatism”, the word he has used to describe his approach to the oil & gas industry.

While Mr Swinney wants nothing less than a full return to the EU, Mr Burnham is seeking to find a middle ground between opposing views in his party. At the very least he believes Brussels can help cut illegal immigration, food exports and boost economic growth.

In a statement in the Commons, he said the deals being negotiated would add up to £10bn per year to the UK economy by 2040 and make it easier to tackle the small boats crisis by giving the UK access to EU migration databases for the first time since Brexit.

However, he cautioned against assuming he would press for Britain to rejoin the EU. He said Labour would keep to the red lines of its 2024 manifesto: namely no return to the single market or customs union and no freedom of movement, although he is committed to a youth mobility scheme to enable young people to move across Europe.

“I believe this generation now, which has so much potential, so much promise, deserves the same that so many of us took for granted, which is the ability to travel and study in Europe with ease,” he said. “That is why the youth mobility component of the proposed deal matters greatly to me.”

He added: “We need to take a calm, clear-eyed, rational look at the world as it is today to consider what is best for our country.

“Our immediate priority is securing a successful outcome at the summit, and we should then set up a serious dialogue about the different options for our relationship in the long term.

“At every stage the British public will be the boss. If we go into this further phase, we will proceed with care and complete transparency.”

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