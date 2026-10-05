£32bn of projects await in South of Scotland

DFM meeting

Jenny Gilruth: region has unique strengths (pic: DB Media Services)

More than 200 projects with the potential to unlock £32 billion of investment across the South of Scotland have been identified in new research.

Commissioned by South of Scotland Enterprise, on behalf of South of Scotland Regional Economic Partnership, the research highlights 202 transformational projects spanning clean energy, natural capital, advanced manufacturing, technology, life sciences, tourism and the creative industries.

If realised, the opportunities could support 8,000 long-term jobs.

Deputy First Minister Jenny Gilruth will today chair a meeting of the Convention of the South of Scotland in Dumfries. It brings together the Scottish Government, Dumfries and Galloway Council, Scottish Borders Council and public sector partners to strengthen collaboration, align national and regional priorities, and support inclusive economic growth across the South of Scotland.

Ahead of the meeting, Ms Gilruth said: “We are committed to working closely with regional and local partners to make the most of the South of Scotland’s unique strengths and opportunities.

“Today’s Convention brings together leaders from across the region to discuss how we can turn this potential into reality, empower regional partnerships and ensure communities and businesses are well placed to benefit from future growth.”

Russel Griggs, chair of South of Scotland Enterprise, added: “This report highlights the scale of opportunity we have in the South of Scotland, and it can only get bigger and better.

“Given the right investment, and the housing, transport and skills to support it, it will help the South of Scotland’s economy grow further and make a powerful contribution to Scotland’s national economy and growth ambitions.”

The South of Scotland Regional Transformation Opportunities report is due to be published by the South of Scotland Regional Economic Partnership next week.

The Convention of the South of Scotland (CoSS) was established following the 2019 Programme for Government to improve alignment between the Scottish Government, Dumfries and Galloway Council, Scottish Borders Council and public sector partners operating across the region.

CoSS is chaired by the serving Deputy First Minister and provides a mechanism for bringing together cross-government interests, supporting delivery of national and regional priorities, and addressing current and future challenges facing the South of Scotland.

The Convention supports effective partnership working across the public sector and plays a key role in promoting inclusive economic growth throughout the region. CoSS meets twice a year, typically in spring and autumn, and meetings are held in public.

Expansion for circular economy company

Laboratory recycling company UniGreenScheme, which is expanding into new premises in Dumfries, is expected to save more than one million kg of carbon emissions each year, while creating green jobs and keeping valuable equipment in use for longer.

The new refurbishment centre on Irongray Road is supported by a £420,000 grant from South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE). The expansion is predicted to create over 120 jobs over the next decade.

UniGreenScheme works with over 90 universities, including every university in Scotland, as well as hundreds of other large organisations across the UK, to give surplus laboratory equipment a second life rather than allowing valuable assets to go to disposal.

By extending the useful life of scientific equipment, the company supports the circular economy while helping organisations reduce waste, free up space and recover value, with a share of the profits returned to the original institutions.

Last year alone, UniGreenScheme returned more than £750,000 to the sector, and the company has saved organisations more than £6million compared with disposal.

The company was launched in Wales in 2015 by a student frustrated at seeing usable laboratory equipment being thrown away.

It has since grown to become one of the largest laboratory equipment reuse organisations in the world.

UniGreenScheme opened premises at Lochmaben in 2018. Its move to Irongray Road in Dumfries, supported by SOSE’s £420,000 investment, gives the business significantly more space to expand operations and keep specialist equipment in use for longer.

Jane Morrison-Ross, SOSE’s chief executive, said: “This announcement comes on the back of our annual results, which showed our investments generated £3.33 for every pound invested and contributed almost £61million to the South of Scotland economy.

“We are confident UniGreenScheme will contribute not only to the local economy, but also to the sustainability of Scotland’s Natural Capital Innovation Zone.”

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