Speedy consolidates with new service centres

Facilities open

By a Daily Business reporter |

Speedy staff in Edinburgh

Construction services provider Speedy has opened two regional service centres in Scotland.

The purpose-built 22,000 sq ft centre on West Edinburgh Business Park consolidates the hire firm’s smaller outlets previously located across the city.

The move brings together its full hire fleet under one roof, which will help to reduce carbon emissions by providing equipment to customers in a single delivery.

Similarly, the 13,200 sq ft Aberdeen centre on Denmore Industrial Estate is almost a third larger than the city’s two previous outlets combined.

Extra space will allow the centres to accommodate customer training.

The Edinburgh site is a specialist facility in the company’s 200-strong UK centre network for air conditioning solutions. The centre in Aberdeen specialises in lifting equipment to meet local demand from the offshore oil and gas industry. It will also provide fencing and crowd control to support the recovery of the region’s events industry.

The two sites will employ 44 staff, with both set to make new hires over the next year to meet growing demand.

Ryan McGurk, regional manager for Scotland at Speedy said: “The new sites in Edinburgh and Aberdeen occupy strategic locations in each city.”