Winchburgh unveils two key hires ahead of masterplan

Construction

Allan Mason and Paul Curran

Winchburgh Developments, which is leading one of the UK’s largest regeneration projects, has made two senior appointments as it gears up for final delivery of its masterplan.

The company has secured Paul Curran as commercial manager and Allan Mason as technical manager.

When complete, the West Lothian mining village development will deliver at least 3,800 homes, improved transport links, employment opportunities, schools and outdoor spaces.

Mr Curran brings over 30 years of knowledge from the construction industry having gained experience with a variety of companies.

He has spent the majority of the last 15 years as pre- and post-construction commercial manager with private developers and social housing contractors. Mr Curran has worked at Miller Homes and joins Winchburgh from ENGIE Regeneration.

Mr Mason has more than 30 years development engineering experience in the property development sector in a variety of roles with Miller Homes and CALA Homes.

In his previous role as technical director at Sweco he was involved for about 13 years in developing the engineering strategy and design for the Winchburgh masterplan, including the procurement and management of the core utility infrastructure.

John Hamilton, chief executive of Winchburgh Developments, said: “There’s an incredible momentum about the project now with the marina recently filled, five house builders on site and a sixth about to be announced, green shoots in the new district park and a tree planting scheme taking root.

“It’s going to get even busier soon and I’m very pleased that we’ve got the services of Paul and Allan to make the next period a huge success.”