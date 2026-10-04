Tories aim to crackdown on benefits fraudsters

New bill

Russell Findlay: the SNP’s benefits system is broken (pic: DB Media Services)

Benefit fraudsters would face tougher penalties, including confiscation of driving licences, under proposals by the Scottish Conservatives.

Leader Russell Findlay launched his party’s Benefit Fraud Bill which he says would see maximum sentences doubled to 10 years, and an “end to the irresponsible tick-box approach for claims.”

The bill will be introduced by Murdo Fraser MSP and would bring Scotland into line with the UK Labour Government which has introduced measures south of the border allowing the Department for Work and Pensions to disqualify those in benefit debt from driving.

Speaking at a fringe event at the Conservative party conference in Birmingham, Mr Findlay said: “My party values the safety net of social security, despite the tiresome anti-Tory tropes peddled by our rivals.

“But Scotland’s benefits system under the SNP is broken. Around one pound of every seven spent by them goes on benefits.

“By 2031, Scotland’s benefits bill will be more than £9 billion. That’s more than we spend on schools, universities, colleges, police, courts and prisons combined.

“Social security should be there for times of need, it shouldn’t be a lifestyle choice. The SNP’s own evidence shows parents turning down pay rises, promotions or overtime because they get more on benefits.”

Daily Business Bulletin: Subscribe here for our free morning bulletin of breaking news