Swinney accused of scaremongering on pensions

Misinformation claim

John Swinney told MSPs that Scottish pensioners would lose out

John Swinney has refused to submit to criticism that he is misleading the public over claims that Scots will see their pensions eroded in order to pay for social care in England.

The First Minister is accused of spreading disinformation over Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s plans to scrap the triple lock, by suggesting it amounts to a raid on Scottish pensions.

Under Mr Burnham’s proposals state pensions would no longer rise by which of three measures was the highest – wage growth, inflation of 2.5% – but would still increase.

Crucially, any additional spending directed to social care south of the border would automatically lead to an increase in the Scottish government budget, ensuring Scots would not lose out, as Mr Swinney claims.

At First Minister’s Questions on Thursday Mr Swinney said that pensions were “under attack from a Westminster Labour government”.

He added: “We have been taken out of the European Union and we are now going to lose our pensions. Scotland needs to have independence.”

Speaking on Sunday, Scottish Conservative leader said he has written to Mr Swinney asking him to correct the record over his “inaccurate comments” about pensions.

“John Swinney told me that Scottish pensioners were going to ‘lose their pensions’ which is absolute nonsense,” said the Tory leader.

“While we challenge the Labour government’s scrapping of the pension triple lock, he resorts to scaremongering.

“Swinney’s inaccurate and irresponsible comment is inevitably causing concern to Scottish pensioners, and he must now apologise and correct the official record. His failure to do so would be a clear breach of the ministerial code.

Russell Findlay: demanding apology (pic: DB Media Services)

“He’s resorting to misinformation, possibly even disinformation, as a distraction because he’s never explained how he would pay pensions in an independent Scotland.”

Today, Mr Swinney insisted he had “nothing to explain to parliament” and stood by his claim that Scottish pensioners would “lose out in the years to come”.

Scottish Labour parliamentary business spokesperson Claire Baker said: “It is disappointing that John Swinney has decided to double down on his false claims about pensions.

“It is completely wrong for the First Minister to suggest that people in Scotland could lose their pensions. This just amounts to scaremongering.

“Andy Burnham and Michael Marra [the Scottish Labour leader] have both spoken about the need to do politics differently.

“It is therefore unfortunate that John Swinney is choosing to push falsehoods and misinformation as the public deserve honesty from politicians.

“On an issue as important as pensions, we should have a grown-up debate, not childish politicking from the SNP which only adds to people’s worry about the cost of living.

“If the First Minister has respect for the Scottish Parliament, he will reflect on his remarks and take the first opportunity to correct the record.”

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