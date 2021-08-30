Campbell becomes director at Will Rudd Davidson

Engineering Consultancy

Engineering consultancy Will Rudd Davidson has promoted structural engineer Richard Campbell to director, along with a string of appointments and promotions across the company. Mr Campbell (pictured), is a chartered structural engineer with more than 14 years’ of industry experience.]

He joined the company in 2019 as an associate and the University of Strathclyde graduate will now share responsibility for overseeing the day to day running of the consultancy firm’s Glasgow practice.

In a further change to the Glasgow team, Darren Tannock has been promoted to senior engineer team leader.

MJ O’Shaughnessy, managing director, Will Rudd Davidson Glasgow, said: “Richard has for the last few years been doing an outstanding job of supporting the company directors and our team of engineers and technicians in the successful delivery of our projects.

“Now as director, we know that in Richard we have a talented individual who can step up and share responsibility for business operations.”

Mr Campbell said: “I am incredibly passionate about how our engineering work can support the aspirations of our clients. To earn this promotion is a proud moment and I am excited about the opportunities and challenges that my new responsibilities will bring.”