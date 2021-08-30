Cruden extends green deal with ScottishPower

Renewables

Cruden HQ with solar panels

Construction and development company, the Cruden Group, has signed a three-year enhanced green energy supply contract with ScottishPower which promises to supply electricity exclusively from renewable sources.

ScottishPower as a principal partner for the COP26 climate change summit, is working with the Cruden Group to develop renewable and other clean energy solutions and smart technologies to reduce emissions and drive down homeowner energy bills.

The Cruden Group builds about 1,500 homes each year and together with ScottishPower, it is working on several initiatives to offer more zero carbon alternatives in heating and energy efficiency.

Cruden’s head office in Cambuslang benefits from electricity from renewable sources via solar panels covering 90% of the roof of the office building.

Kevin Reid, chief executive of the Cruden Group said; “We are pleased to continue our strong and successful 14-year partnership with ScottishPower with this new renewable energy agreement.

“We strive to continuously improve the environment through innovation and this new green deal will help us further reduce carbon emissions, exceed carbon reduction targets and positively contribute towards the global climate change agenda.”

Stuart Angell, new connections sales development manager at ScottishPower said Cruden Group has helped shape change with its “invaluable feedback and creative ideas”.

He added: “As work towards a carbon neutral future, we will continue to engage with the Cruden Group to understand their challenges and what we can jointly bring to the market to satisfy our goals and customer needs”