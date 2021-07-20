Global tech expert Smyth joins Cyan board

Technology

Cyan, the Edinburgh-based scale-up whose technology helps law enforcement, social media and cloud companies find and block harmful online content, has added global technology and human capital expertise to its board with the appointment of Ciara Smyth as non-executive director.

Ms Smyth (pictured) brings more than 20 years executive experience to Cyan, having helped scale several global organisations as an executive, such as King (the gaming company behind Candy Crush), Paddy Power Betfair and Zipcar. Her tech sector experience spans fintech, e-commerce, gaming, betting and edtech, amongst others.

Ms Smyth said: “Cyan is on such an exciting growth trajectory. It’s a motivated, disruptive and fast-growing player in the UK and international tech safety sector, and it’s particularly thrilling to be working with a company striving to solve such an important societal issue with technology designed to make the world a safer place.”

Ian Stevenson, CEO of Cyan, said: “Ciara’s appointment brings another world class talent to Cyan. With a proven track record in helping high-profile tech companies scale-up and fulfil their potential, Ciara will undoubtedly bring an incredible level of talent and insight to the business.”