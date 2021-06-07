Buccleuch makes start on Wearside development

Distribution unit

Distribution unit sits on brownfield land

Buccleuch Property and Argon Properties have begun development of a 60,000 sq ft storage and distribution unit for parcel delivery service DPD at its Velocity site in Washington, Tyne and Wear.

Reflecting a £16m investment in the area, the unit will sit on a 10-acre brownfield site which has been undeveloped for over 25 years. The building will help to address a shortage of bespoke warehouse and distribution space in the region and is expected to create 125 jobs for DPD.

Contractor Parkway Construction has begun work on site with completion due in early 2022.

Neil Finnie, director at Edinburgh-based Buccleuch Property, said: “This is a great example of positive reuse of a brownfield site to create significant investment and new jobs.”

Buccleuch Property represents the commercial property interests of the Duke of Buccleuch with the core of its business operating in the investment and development markets together with significant interests in the strategic land and residential sectors.

With offices in Edinburgh and London, it has a market exposure of about £250m through a UK wide investment portfolio, a commercial development pipeline in excess of 3.5 million sq. ft. and a strategic land portfolio with over 12,000 consented housing units.

Naylors and Cushman & Wakefield acted for Buccleuch Property with SBH acting for DPD.