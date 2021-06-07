Pubs call for flexi-time to handle Euro 2020 fans

Threat of conflict

Tournament will attract thousands of fans to pubs

Hospitality groups are calling on the Scottish Government to introduce flexibility for closing times during the Euro2020 tournament to avoid having to evict thousands of fans from pubs before matches end.

Most of the central belt remains in level two, which means bars and restaurants can stay open and serve alcohol until 10.30pm, while in level one they can stay open until 11pm.

But with the prospect of some games going to extra-time and penalties there is a potential for confrontations between customers and bar staff.

Stephen Montgomery, spokesperson for the Scottish Hospitality Group, said: “All that needs to happen is to tweak the rules so that people can finish their drink and watch the end of the game.

“It’s as simple as that – and it should be up to Local Authorities to decide what time pubs and restaurants in their patch close.”

The Scottish Hospitality Group comprises restaurant and bar businesses including the DRG Group, Buzzworks Holdings, Signature Pubs, Montpeliers, Manorview Group, Lisini Pub Co, the Townhead Hotel Lockerbie and Mor-Rioghain Group.