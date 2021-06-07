Main Menu

Threat of conflict

Pubs call for flexi-time to handle Euro 2020 fans

| June 7, 2021
Euro 2020

Tournament will attract thousands of fans to pubs

Hospitality groups are calling on the Scottish Government to introduce flexibility for closing times during the Euro2020 tournament to avoid having to evict thousands of fans from pubs before matches end.

Most of the central belt remains in level two, which means bars and restaurants can stay open and serve alcohol until 10.30pm, while in level one they can stay open until 11pm.

But with the prospect of some games going to extra-time and penalties there is a potential for confrontations between customers and bar staff.

Stephen Montgomery, spokesperson for the Scottish Hospitality Group, said: “All that needs to happen is to tweak the rules so that people can finish their drink and watch the end of the game.

“It’s as simple as that – and it should be up to Local Authorities to decide what time pubs and restaurants in their patch close.”

The Scottish Hospitality Group comprises restaurant and bar businesses including the DRG Group, Buzzworks Holdings, Signature Pubs, Montpeliers, Manorview Group, Lisini Pub Co, the Townhead Hotel Lockerbie and Mor-Rioghain Group.

News, Food & Drink, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Keith Neilson

Craneware in $400m US pharmacy data deal

Keith Neilson: ‘immediate additional scale’ Craneware, the Edinburgh-based data analytics company focused on the USRead More

Bute-Island-Food-Group-Sheese-vegan-products

Bute Island Foods acquired by Canada-based Saputo

Alternative dairy products are growing Bute Island Foods, which makes vegan cheese alternative Sheese, hasRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.