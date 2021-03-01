H&M is latest to sign new lease at St Enoch

Retail letting

Fashion chain H&M has signed a new 10-year deal for its 32,000 sq ft store at the St Enoch Centre in Glasgow.

H&M is the latest tenant to show confidence in the city’s retail recovery.

Landlord Sovereign Centros has renewed a total of 25 leases over the last 12 months. Superdry has extended its lease for a further two years. The St Enoch Centre store is one of the brand’s largest in Europe.

Graeme Jones, speaking for Sovereign Centros, commented: “Glasgow is known for being one of the leading shopping capitals in the UK and despite recent challenges, we are confident that this show of commitment and investment from our existing retailers, in tandem with our ongoing expansion and improvements, will ensure that St. Enoch remains as popular a destination as ever.

“H&M has chosen this store to represent their brand in a city which is undergoing exciting change and development. A key part of this is the centre’s new £40 million East End leisure redevelopment, which will open its doors this Spring and bring an additional 100,000 sq ft of retail and leisure space to the city, including a nine-screen VUE cinema.

“This investment is helping to both retain existing retailers and attract some really exciting new brands. We are looking forward to showcasing the full and expanded retail and leisure offer at the centre and welcoming shoppers back in full over the coming weeks.”