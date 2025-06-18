McAllan makes pledge to boost affordable homes

Housing plan

Màiri McAllan: ‘the housing emergency is my top priority’ (pic: Terry Murden)

New Housing Secretary Màiri McAllan gets back to work determined to boost the provision of affordable homes.

Ms McAllan returns to the government following her maternity leave and takes on the housing brief which has been promoted to Cabinet status by the First Minister in recognition of its role in tackling poverty, his number one aim.

The government has challenged those who say it has failed to hit targets, by stating that it has build 47% more affordable homes per head of population than England and 73% more than Wales. Despite these figures the government was forced to concede that there is a housing emergency in Scotland.

Ahead of visiting a development in Bathgate, West Lothian, today, Ms McAllan said: “Having a safe, warm and affordable place to call home is critical to a life of dignity and opportunity. It is a key part of the First Minister’s priority of ending child poverty in Scotland.

“Now I want to redouble efforts and despite an incredibly challenging financial settlement from the UK government, will invest £768 million this year in affordable housing.

“I am also determined that housing conditions be improved and will be prioritising this government’s work to ensure tenants are protected against damp and mould through the introduction of Awaab’s Law.

“Tackling the housing emergency will be my top priority as it will be key in ensuring everyone in Scotland, and in particular our children, have the opportunity to thrive and I am focussed on delivering that real change.”