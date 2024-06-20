Contractor

Lime appoints joint managing director after rebrand

| June 20, 2024
David Houston and Derek Fyfe

Midlothian contractor Lime Electrical has re-branded as Lime and has appointed David Houston as joint managing director.

The 50-employee company, founded in 2015, has launched a mechanical division and operates throughout the UK.

Joint MD Derek Fyfe said: “David joins us with extensive experience in mechanical building services for design and build projects providing air conditioning, ventilation, plumbing and heating services for clients in a broad range of sectors.

“We believe his experience and insight, together with the team of M&E specialists we have attracted to the business, will provide a significant boost to the number and range of contracts for which we will now be qualified to tender, so we are looking forward to a period of sustained growth over the next year.”

, Appointments, Business services No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Aberdein-Considine-private-client-team-recruits

Aberdein Considine adds to private client team

Aberdein Considine, the property and legal services firm, has further strengthened its private client team withRead More

Neil-Logan-and-Allan-Cook

Logan and Cook bring expertise to NMIS board

The National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) has strengthened its non-executive board with the appointment ofRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.