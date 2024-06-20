Lime appoints joint managing director after rebrand

Contractor

David Houston and Derek Fyfe

Midlothian contractor Lime Electrical has re-branded as Lime and has appointed David Houston as joint managing director.

The 50-employee company, founded in 2015, has launched a mechanical division and operates throughout the UK.

Joint MD Derek Fyfe said: “David joins us with extensive experience in mechanical building services for design and build projects providing air conditioning, ventilation, plumbing and heating services for clients in a broad range of sectors.

“We believe his experience and insight, together with the team of M&E specialists we have attracted to the business, will provide a significant boost to the number and range of contracts for which we will now be qualified to tender, so we are looking forward to a period of sustained growth over the next year.”