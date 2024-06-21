Forbes presses case for cut in VAT to help firms

Tax plea

Kate Forbes: we are doing what we can (pic: Terry Murden)

SNP deputy firs minister Kate Forbes has called for a cut in the rate of VAT for the tourism and hospitality sectors.



The SNP manifesto, launched earlier this week, reaffirmed the party’s position in support of a lower rate of VAT which is supported by a number of industry bodies.



Ms Forbes said: “In the last few years, hospitality and tourism businesses have been battered by the Covid pandemic and they are still being battered by Brexit – it’s time that Westminster gave these businesses a break by finally cutting VAT.



“The Scottish Government is doing what it can to support businesses, including removing rates for 100,000 small businesses with the small business bonus, bringing in the ‘New Deal’ for business, and encouraging people to support their neighbourhood enterprises with the ‘Shop Local’ campaign.”