Project picked up

Homes to be completed after Stewart Milne failure

| June 21, 2024
The Letham Mains project will go ahead

A stalled housing development in East Lothian will go ahead after housebuilder Dundas took over 34 plots from the collapsed Stewart Milne Homes.

Dundas aims to complete the high-specification at Letham Mains in Haddington by May 2025 and is urging previously interested buyers to register their interest.

The firm is behind the £35m Wireworks development in Musselburgh.

Craig Fairfoull, sales and marketing director at Dundas, said: “We understand the challenges and uncertainties faced by the prospective homeowners around the history of this site.

“Our primary goal is to make the transition as smooth as possible, and we urge those who had reservations with Stewart Milne for one of these plots to contact us immediately.

“Along with building 34 homes; we are looking at ways in which we can address certain communal issues.

“It is our hope that we can deliver these much-needed homes within 12 months, allowing prospective buyers to finally move into the homes they have been looking forward to.”

