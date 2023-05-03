SNP hires AMS Accountants to audit books

Accounts deal

Humza Yousaf: ‘welcome news’ (pic: Terry Murden)

SNP leader Humza Yousaf has confirmed that the party has secured the services of auditors to complete the work for the publication of the party’s accounts.

Contracts are in place for both the party and for the Westminster group’s accounts. This work will be taken forward by Manchester-based AMS Accountants Group.

As a small firm AMS is exempt from filing full accounts or an audit of its own figures.

The appointment has removed the prospect of the party having the Electoral Commission impose auditors, or it failing to deliver its Westminster accounts by the end of this month which would have seen it unable to receive more than £1m from the public purse, so-called ‘short money’.

Mr Yousaf said: “I am pleased to confirm that we have secured the services of auditors to take forward our accounts.

“We take our statutory obligations extremely seriously, so it is welcome news that AMS Accountants Group will complete the accounts for both the party and the SNP Westminster group.

“There is hard work ahead, but it is really encouraging to have them on board as we work towards challenging deadlines.

“I am very grateful for the work of our new party treasurer Stuart McDonald in securing the auditors’ services.

“I also wish to thank our previous auditors Johnston Carmichael for their professional work over many years.”

Mr McDonald MP said: “This announcement represents a significant step forward of the party’s stewardship under the leadership of Humza Yousaf.

“I am pleased to be getting on with the role of National Treasurer at this important time for the SNP, and we will continue working hard and standing up for the people of Scotland.”