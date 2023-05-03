Online mag Quine aimed at young Scots women

Digital publishing

Gemma Meek: gap in the market

A young entrepreneur and communications professional is launching Scotland’s first online magazine for young women.

Founder and publisher Gemma Meek said Quine will engage with those in the fashion, beauty, skincare, wellness sectors.

Dubbed ‘Scotland’s Girl Guide’, Quine (meaning ‘girl’ in old Scots) is targeting the 18-35 age group across Scotland.

It projects monthly visitors of more than 20,000 and will offer a mix of glossy content across web, video and social media.

Ms Meek was fashion assistant at The Herald newspaper and also worked within marketing and PR consultancies for fashion, luxury, FMCG and hospitality brands.

She said: “This is an exciting time for the fashion and lifestyle scene in Scotland. However, Scottish brands require our support more than ever. My goal through Quine is to bring Scottish brands to the forefront of readers’ minds when they’re looking to purchase their next item.

“I’ve been considering the idea for the past five years, observing a growing gap in the market for a digital-first women’s media brand in Scotland. I’m eager to connect with and inspire young women across the country through the magazine.”