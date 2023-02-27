Foster takes on COO role at Balfour+Manson

Law

Balfour+Manson has reshaped its management team by appointing Scott Foster as chief operating officer.

Mr Foster (pictured) is an experienced adviser to the legal profession, who spent 35 years at Royal Bank of Scotland, mainly as a relationship manager to professional service firms. He has worked as a relationship banker with Balfour+Manson for 18 years.

Mr Foster will work closely with the firm’s 22 partners as well as HR director Margaret Peet, finance director Ken Dinneen and executive chairwoman Elaine Motion.

He left Royal Bank in October 2020 to begin a training and management consultancy. He has worked with law firms across Scotland to develop commercial efficiencies to allow them to develop their brand and position in the marketplace.

Ms Motion said: “Chief operating officers are common in the business world generally, but not so much in the legal profession. S

“Someone of Scott’s ability and experience will serve our needs very well – allowing our partners to focus on building up their business areas and developing their teams to ensure further growth.”

Mr Foster said: “I am thrilled to be taking up this new post with Balfour+Manson, a firm I know well. I’ve been fortunate in my previous career to have had a strong relationship with the management team and board.

“I can draw on that experience and knowledge – and similar experience with many other legal firms – in the new chief operating officer role. I’m really looking forward to helping and supporting the partners to implement and progress their well-thought-through strategy.”