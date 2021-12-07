Main Menu

Banking

Beattie takes director role at Hampden & Co

| December 7, 2021
Ryan Beattie

Ryan Beattie: banking director

Private bank Hampden & Co has hired Ryan Beattie from Adam & Co after over six years with the NatWest-owned private bank that was restructured this year.  

Mr Beattie, who becomes banking director, has worked in the banking industry for more than 25 years including roles with National Australia Bank and Clydesdale Bank.  

He will work alongside Mark Prentice, head of banking, and the banking teams in Edinburgh and London.  

Graeme Hartop, Hampden & Co’s CEO, said: “We continue to welcome new clients, we are adding expertise and talent to help meet their needs, and Ryan brings a wealth of experience and is a strong addition to our team.” 

