Scottish Fiscal Commission seeks successor for Rice

| October 23, 2021
Dame Susan Rice

Dame Susan Rice will step down next year (pic: Terry Murden)

A new chairman is being sought for the body that scrutinises Scottish government finances.

Dame Susan Rice will step down from the Scottish Fiscal Commission at the end of her five year term next July.

The role is now being advertised and her successor will have responsibility for recruiting a new chief executive to be appointed late in 2022, replacing John Ireland.

The Commission, which is also looking to appoint a Commissioner to start on 1 April, operates independently of government.

It became a statutory body in April 2017 and plays a key role in providing the government with forecasts and the parliament with data that allows it to scrutinise the public finances.

The current rate of pay for the chairman is £476 per day for 78 days, or £37,128 per year. This will be reviewed in 2022.

The chairman will steer the Commission’s work during what may be another period of substantial change, including recovery from COVID-19 and Scottish Government policy on a possible Scottish independence referendum.

