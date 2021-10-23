Main Menu

TV takeover talk

ITV and Lord Grade lined up as Channel 4 suitors

By a Daily Business reporter | October 23, 2021
Channel 4 logo

ITV and Lord Grade, the media veteran, are said to be among those interested in acquiring Channel 4 as the government prepares to privatise the channel.

Bankers from Credit Suisse and Robey Warshaw, the boutique firm that counts the former chancellor George Osborne as a partner, are advising ITV on potential options for the state-owned broadcaster, according to The Sunday Times.

ITV, which is run by Dame Carolyn McCall, is expected to be one of the frontrunners if the government fires the starting gun on a sale of Channel 4.

