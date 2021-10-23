ITV and Lord Grade lined up as Channel 4 suitors

TV takeover talk

By a Daily Business reporter |

ITV and Lord Grade, the media veteran, are said to be among those interested in acquiring Channel 4 as the government prepares to privatise the channel.

Bankers from Credit Suisse and Robey Warshaw, the boutique firm that counts the former chancellor George Osborne as a partner, are advising ITV on potential options for the state-owned broadcaster, according to The Sunday Times.

ITV, which is run by Dame Carolyn McCall, is expected to be one of the frontrunners if the government fires the starting gun on a sale of Channel 4.

.. more follows