Shepherd makes series of promotions across Scotland

Property

Signing on: Shepherd’s promoted team

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors has made a series of promotions including six new partners and five associates across its residential and commercial business in Scotland.

Partnerships have been awarded to Elliot Brown in Dumbarton, Graeme Haywood in Edinburgh and Chris Weir in Dalkeith, who all specialise in residential property advice and valuation.

Additionally, Alastair Buchanan in Glasgow, Neil Calder in Inverness and Mark McQueen in Aberdeen have been adopted as partners, reflecting their contribution across the country.

The new residential associates are Angus Carruthers in Montrose, Luke Doyle in Kilmarnock and Michael McDade in Greenock, while the new commercial associates are Steven Clarke in Edinburgh and Fraser Carson in Dumfries.

George Brewster, senior partner, said: “We remain in an extremely challenging and difficult market where competition is fierce.

“The fact that we have been able to identify and recognise the achievements of 11 of our own professionals, with six elevations to partner status, is testimony to a tremendous contribution by these individuals over several years. Congratulations to each of them; promotion is hard earned and well-deserved.”