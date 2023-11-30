Latino bar El Santo secures Patron Tequila tie-up

Drinks deal

A Glasgow bar and restaurant is celebrating after securing brand support from Patron Tequila.

All live music events at El Santo, a Latin American themed 90 seater restaurant with “hidden” speakeasy bar El Santit, will now be supported by Patron Tequila, the leading premium tequila brand, handcrafted in Mexico from 100% weber blue agave.

Every Thursday El Santo – which will shortly celebrate its first anniversary – holds its “Noche De Musica”, which include Open Mic sessions, where local budding musicians, singers or DJ’s can perform for the crowd. Other regular live events include more established artists, including internationally acclaimed DJs performing alongside Latin American fiesta dancers.

El Santito specialises in a wide range of margaritas, each with its own unique twist. Corporate, as well as leisure groups have been are targeted with its Margarita Masterclass experience, an ideal team building experience, or festive group outing.

“We take immense pleasure announcing our successful acquisition of the esteemed support from Patron Tequila, a brand that seamlessly aligns with the vibrancy and energy of our venue,” said El Santo’s general manager, Panos Dimou.

“Our goal is to bring to our patrons the most diverse live entertainment the city has to offer. Nestled away behind a secret corridor lies our hidden treasure, El Santito, which boasts Glasgow’s most extensive assortment of tequila cocktails, particularly the globally beloved Margaritas. For us, the magic of a Margarita lies in the Patron Tequila that forms its heart.

Destination: Panos Dimou

“El Santito is more than just a location; it’s a destination for tequila connoisseurs. While we may be nestled in the heart of Glasgow, we ensure that every aspect of our bar, from the diverse range of tequila cocktails crafted by our skilled bartenders to the authentic South American cuisine prepared by our talented Brazilian chef, transports our customers straight to Latin America.”

Commenting on the Patron support, Harry Olorunda, prestige account manager, Bacardi Martini, said: “Patron is delighted to be working with El Santo, and its amazing speakeasy bar El Santito, which, in the past year, has really made a name for itself with imaginative tequila cocktails.

“We welcome customers being able to learn more about our premium tequila at the Margarita Masterclasses, where you can taste a wide selection of Margaritas.

“Furthermore, the range of different entertainment acts at El Santo is incredible, and it is our pleasure to support these events. Having a good time is at the heart of the El Santo experience, and we commend the venue on its scintillating vibe as we approach the festive season.”

El Santo, together with its sister business, the hybrid hotel/hostel, Revolver, also in Glasgow’s Merchant City, are part of Worq Hospitality, an independent group of restaurateurs and hoteliers with an expansive hospitality portfolio across Central Scotland.

