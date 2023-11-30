Alistair Darling, former Chancellor, dies aged 70

Labour mourns

Alistair Darling: rescued the banks and fought against independence (pic: Terry Murden)

Former Labour Chancellor Alistair Darling who led the bailout of the banking industry in 2008 has died. He was 70.

Lord Darling was an Edinburgh MP and served in cabinet for 13 years under Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

As a fiece opponent of Scottish independence he also led the Better Together campaign in the 2014 referendum.

He died after a short spell in hospital. A statement issued on behalf of the family said: “The death of Alistair Darling, a former chancellor of the exchequer and long-serving member of the Labour cabinet, was announced in Edinburgh today.

“Mr Darling, the much-loved husband of Margaret and beloved father of Calum and Anna, died after a short spell in Western General hospital under the wonderful care of the cancer team.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “Alistair lived a life devoted to public service. He will be remembered as the chancellor whose calm expertise and honesty helped to guide Britain through the tumult of the global financial crisis. I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have benefited from Alistair’s counsel and friendship.

Current Chancellor Jeremy Hunt described his predecessor in 11 Downing Street as “one of the great chancellors”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “I am heartbroken at the news of the death of Alistair Darling and my thoughts are with his wife – Maggie, his two children and all those who knew and loved him.

“Alistair was a giant of the Labour movement, a titanic force for good and a man I was proud to consider a friend and a mentor.

“From his time as Secretary of State for Scotland to being the Chancellor that led the UK through the financial crisis, Alistair Darling was dedicated to public service and improving the lives of those less fortunate.

“At a time of division for Scotland, Alistair led the Better Together campaign with kindness, intelligence and good humour – it was a job he did not want to do, but he believed he was doing a service for Scotland.

“Alistair’s life was one spent in the service of the people of Scotland and the UK – the Labour family and our country will sorely mourn his passing.”

Tributes from, among others, Sir Keir Starmer, Anas Sarwar and Jeremy Hunt

Labour MP for Edinburgh South, Ian Murray, said: “I have known Alistair for many years, and he was the most decent, hard working and principled man you could ever meet. He served our home city of Edinburgh as a councillor and MP diligently over decades, and served our country as Chancellor during the most urgent economic crisis in our lifetimes. .

“He led the Treasury with the same principle and hard work that he applied to everything in his remarkable life. Most of all, Alistair was my friend and a lovely person to be around.”

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “I am deeply saddened at Alistair Darling’s passing. He dedicated his life to public service, and was a giant of Scottish and UK politics. As Chancellor of the Exchequer, Alistair played a central role in stabilising the financial system after the banking crash, both at home and abroad.

“I disagreed with Alistair on big political issues, but what is much more important is the courteous and respectful manner with which he conducted himself throughout his political career. He will be hugely missed from our public life.”

Lord Darling’s opponent in the independence campaign, Alex Salmond, now leader of the Alba Party, said: “This is very sad news. Alistair Darling was a hugely significant figure in UK politics. I always found him an effective politician. He became Chancellor at an extremely difficult period but he presented as a calm and authoritative figure during the financial crisis.

“During the referendum campaign he was a formidable opponent on behalf of the Better Together Campaign. However, outwith the political debates I can say we did not ever exchange a cross word. Alistair was an extremely courteous man.

“Condolences go out to his family. “

Lord Darling’s death coincided with the Alba Party proposing to introduce a Bill for a Referendum with a view to holding another vote next year on the tenth anniversary of the 2014 poll.

Biography

Alistair Darling was a lawyer by profession and entered politics in 1982 after being elected to the former Lothian Regional Council.

He entered the Commons five years later and despite the left wing tendencies of his youth he became associated with the centrist reform of Labour alongside Tony Blair and Gordon Brown as they sought to modernise the party and transform it into New Labour.

Darling served as chief secretary to the Treasury, putting in place wide-ranging reforms to financial regulation, after the collapses of Barings and BCCI.

As Social Security Secretary he delivered welfare reforms and put the eradication of poverty at the heart of his political mission. However, it was managing the country’s financial stability that came to define his Cabinet tenure.

Appointed Chancellor in 2007 he was soon steering the country through the near-collapse of the banking sector.

With queues forming outside branches of Northern Rock, he took decision to nationalise the bank ahead of even bigger decisions required to bail-out Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group.

He later said that the “scariest” moment was when he took a call from Royal Bank of Scotland warning him that without the Treasury’s support it would run out of money that afternoon.